Pedestrian struck and killed by box truck on Baltimore street

Fatal Baltimore pedestrian crash sparks investigation

BALTIMORE, MD — A pedestrian struck by a box truck on a Baltimore street Thursday morning later died after being rushed to a hospital, according to police.

The crash occurred March 12 at approximately 8:57 a.m. in the unit block of North Collington Avenue.

Responding officers from the Southeast District found a 28-year-old man lying unresponsive in the roadway.

Authorities said the vehicle involved, identified as a box truck, remained at the scene following the collision.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit are handling the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Key Points