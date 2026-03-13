Wildwood Attempted Murder: Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for 2024 Shooting

A Wildwood man who shot a 20-year-old woman in the head on Pacific Avenue has been sentenced to 18 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Cape May Court House, NJ — A Wildwood man has been sentenced to 18 years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempting to murder a woman during a 2024 shooting in the city, authorities said.

William Hoyle, 42, of Wildwood, was sentenced March 11 in Cape May County Superior Court for first-degree attempted murder stemming from a shooting that seriously injured a 20-year-old woman.

Key Points

• William Hoyle, 42, of Wildwood, was sentenced to 18 years in prison

• The shooting occurred July 9, 2024 on Pacific Avenue in Wildwood

• The victim, a 20-year-old woman from Lithuania, survived a gunshot wound to the head

Shooting on Pacific Avenue

Wildwood police responded to reports of shots fired around 3817 Pacific Avenue on July 9, 2024.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said the woman, a citizen of Lithuania, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for emergency treatment.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Suspect Later Turned Himself In

An investigation conducted by detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wildwood Police Department identified Hoyle as the suspect in the shooting.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant, and Hoyle later turned himself in to the Camden Police Department in Camden, New Jersey, according to prosecutors.

Hoyle was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 18 years in New Jersey State Prison.

Investigation and Prosecution

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland credited Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Hance for prosecuting the case along with detectives who investigated the shooting.

Officials continue to encourage residents to report criminal activity to authorities.

Anyone with information can contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

Tags: Wildwood NJ, Attempted Murder, Cape May County Prosecutor, Wildwood Police, Pacific Avenue