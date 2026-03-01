NYPD searching for suspect who stole victim’s luggage during Bronx robbery

BRONX, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a daylight robbery that occurred last week in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Key Points

Robbery occurred around 1:20 p.m. on February 19 near 1217 Stratford Avenue

Suspect simulated a firearm and fled with the victim’s luggage

Police say the suspect escaped in a gray Acura SUV heading east toward East 172nd Street

Robbery on Stratford Avenue

According to police, the 30-year-old victim was standing in front of 1217 Stratford Avenue around 1:20 p.m. Thursday when he was approached by an unidentified individual. The suspect allegedly simulated having a firearm and demanded the victim’s belongings.

When the victim tried to run away, his luggage fell to the ground. The suspect grabbed the luggage and fled the scene in a gray Acura SUV, last seen traveling eastbound on Stratford Avenue toward East 172nd Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police seek public assistance

Detectives from the NYPD’s 43rd Precinct are investigating and urge anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on the NYPD’s social media platforms.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Tags: bronx, nypd, robbery