Toms River recreation offers hands-on science and cooking classes for kids this March

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Young explorers and aspiring chefs in Toms River have a chance to dive into discovery and creativity this March with two engaging youth programs hosted by Toms River Recreation — Marine Science Mondays and Cooking with Chef Sue.

Key Points

Marine Science Mondays runs weekly from February 23 through March 30, featuring hands-on ocean experiments

Cooking with Chef Sue takes place March 11, teaching kids ages 6–11 to make themed treats

Both programs are held at Toms River Youth Services, 1505 North Bay Avenue

Marine Science Mondays brings ocean exploration to life

The award-winning Marine Science Camp program returns with Marine Science Mondays, a six-week series where children explore real marine creatures, artifacts, and experiments led by a marine scientist. Sessions run Mondays from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., beginning February 23 through March 30.

Each class offers students a hands-on experience learning about ocean ecosystems, biology, and conservation in an interactive classroom setting. The program costs $149 for all six sessions, and registration is available online at register.communitypass.net/tomsriver.

Cooking with Chef Sue adds flavor and fun

Kids looking to unleash their inner chef can join Cooking with Chef Sue on Wednesday, March 11, from 6–7 p.m. at the Youth Services Building. The one-hour class, open to ages 6–11, costs $28 per child and includes making festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed treats such as shamrock pretzels, leprechaun drinks, and cupcakes.

Participants will prepare their creations under Chef Sue’s guidance and take home everything they make. Registration for this event is also available at register.communitypass.net/tomsriver.

For more information on upcoming recreation events, visit the Toms River Recreation Department website at www.tomsrivertownship.com/211/Recreation or call 732-341-1000 ext. 8414.

