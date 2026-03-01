Kamala Harris condemns Trump’s military escalation in Iran, calls it ‘a reckless war of choice’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – She’s back.

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris issued a sharply worded statement Saturday condemning President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran, calling the strikes a “dangerous and unnecessary gamble” that risk American lives and global stability. Harris said she opposes what she described as a “regime-change war” and accused Trump of misleading the public about his intentions toward Tehran.

Key Points

Harris said Trump’s Iran strikes endanger U.S. troops and stability in the Middle East.

She warned the conflict could lead to American casualties and lacks congressional authorization.

The vice president urged Congress to block what she called Trump’s “war of choice.”

Harris warns of regional instability and American risk

In her statement, Harris said Trump’s actions threaten to drag the nation into another prolonged conflict. “Our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice,” she said, arguing that the escalation represents “recklessness dressed up as resolve.” The vice president also accused Trump of breaking past promises to end U.S. involvement in foreign wars, calling his campaign rhetoric “a lie.”

Constitutional concerns and call for congressional restraint

Harris emphasized that the Constitution requires congressional authorization for any act of war, noting that even if such approval were granted, she would still oppose the decision as “unwise and unjustified.” She urged Congress to “use all available power” to prevent further escalation, adding that the nation’s servicemembers deserve leadership guided by “steadiness and discipline” in decisions of war and peace.

