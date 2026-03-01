Detectives seek leads in McKeesport cemetery shooting that killed 21-year-old man

A young man found dead at a McKeesport cemetery is at the center of an ongoing homicide investigation as detectives work to identify his killer.

MCKEESPORT, PA – Allegheny County detectives are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Daniel Smith, whose body was discovered near the Pirl Street entrance of the McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery on the morning of February 17. Police said Smith was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Key Points

Daniel Smith, 21, was found fatally shot at McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery on February 17

Investigators believe the shooting occurred the previous evening between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS

Investigators trace Smith’s final hours

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call around 10:44 a.m. reporting an unresponsive man near the cemetery entrance. Responding officers from McKeesport Police located Smith, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Detectives believe the incident took place during the night hours of February 16, sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Investigators are working to identify who may have been with Smith during that period and are reviewing potential surveillance footage from nearby areas.

Police urge community assistance

The Allegheny County Homicide Unit continues to lead the investigation and is urging anyone with knowledge of Smith’s movements or potential suspects to contact the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

Authorities have not released details regarding possible motives or suspects, but the case remains an open and active homicide investigation.

