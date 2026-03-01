Truck overturns off bridge, into New Jersey river; two rescued, fuel spill prompts hazmat response

A utility truck crashed off Route 295 into a tributary near West Deptford High School early Wednesday, triggering a large rescue and environmental cleanup effort.

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – Gloucester County emergency officials say two people were rescued after a commercial utility truck collided with a passenger vehicle and overturned into the Hessian Run Tributary along Route 295 northbound just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred near the on-ramp by West Deptford High School, leading to a large fuel spill and temporary highway closures.

Key Points

A utility truck overturned into Hessian Run along Route 295 after colliding with another vehicle

Two occupants were rescued by NJDOT personnel, bystanders, and police officers

A fuel spill prompted a multi-agency hazmat and environmental cleanup response

Good Samaritans and police help pull victims from submerged truck

According to the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management, a nearby NJDOT Safety Service Patrol operator and several bystanders jumped into action to help free the trapped occupants before first responders arrived. West Deptford Police joined in the rescue, pulling both individuals from the submerged vehicle.

Gloucester County EMS transported the victims to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hazmat teams contain fuel spill into tidal waterway

Firefighters from the West Deptford and Westville Fire Departments responded to the scene alongside county hazmat crews to contain a large fuel leak that entered the tributary. Personnel equipped with swift-water gear assisted in spill control and recovery operations.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Emergency Response were notified and deployed to support cleanup efforts. A private environmental contractor was later brought in to assist with remediation along the marsh and waterway.

Traffic delays and cleanup

Multiple northbound lanes of Route 295 were closed for several hours while crews worked to secure the scene. All lanes reopened around 1 p.m., though motorists were advised to remain alert for workers still operating along the shoulder.

Tags: West Deptford, Route 295, hazmat