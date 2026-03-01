Police investigating armed carjacking after victims stranded on Pasadena roadside

Two suspects armed with handguns stole a Jeep Compass late Monday night after stopping behind stranded motorists along Catherine Avenue, police said.

PASADENA, MD – Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred just before midnight on February 24 in the area of Catherine Avenue and Harlem Avenue. The victims told police they had pulled over due to mechanical problems when a black SUV stopped behind them and two armed men approached.

Key Points

Two armed suspects stole a Jeep Compass from stranded motorists on Catherine Avenue

The suspects fled in both the victims’ vehicle and their own SUV

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage to contact detectives

Armed suspects ambush motorists after breakdown

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. when the victims exited their vehicle to check a mechanical issue. Moments later, a black SUV stopped behind them, and two men wearing dark hoodies, black pants, and ski masks got out while pointing handguns.

The suspects ordered the victims to hand over their vehicle before one drove off in the victims’ Jeep Compass and the other fled in the SUV they arrived in. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate either suspect or the stolen vehicle.

Detectives seek public assistance

The department’s Regional Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-222-4730. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

