Boston police arrest 15-year-old with loaded gun; missing teen safely found in Dorchester

A Friday afternoon police operation in Dorchester led to the arrest of a 15-year-old carrying a loaded handgun and the safe recovery of a missing 14-year-old boy.

BOSTON, MA – Boston Police say a 15-year-old male was taken into custody Friday after officers recovered a loaded handgun during a targeted patrol in Dorchester’s Popes Hill neighborhood. The patrol, part of an ongoing firearm investigation, also led to the safe recovery of a missing 14-year-old juvenile who had been the focus of an earlier department-wide alert.

Key Points

A 15-year-old was arrested in Dorchester with a loaded firearm during a patrol on February 27

A missing 14-year-old boy linked to the investigation was located safely and returned home

The seized handgun had an obliterated serial number and contained two live rounds

Gun seized following group encounter in business parking lot

At approximately 2:49 p.m., members of the Youth Violence Strike Force and District C-11 officers were patrolling near Pope Hill Street when they observed six masked individuals walking toward Morrissey Boulevard. One of the youths matched the description of the reported missing teen. Officers followed the group into a parking lot at 875 Morrissey Boulevard, where they confirmed the missing juvenile’s identity.

While no weapon was found on the 14-year-old, officers noticed suspicious behavior from another juvenile in the group. During a frisk, police secured his backpack, finding an FL Model D .380 ACP handgun with its serial number defaced. The magazine contained two live rounds.

Juvenile charged with multiple firearm offenses

The 15-year-old was arrested without further incident and charged as a delinquent for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a defaced serial number.

The missing 14-year-old was safely returned to his guardians following the incident, police said. The investigation remains ongoing as part of the department’s continuing efforts to address youth firearm activity in Dorchester.

Tags: Dorchester, Boston Police, firearm arrest