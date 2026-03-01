Savannah Bee Company recalls Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard over undeclared wheat and soy allergens

The Georgia-based company issued a nationwide recall after discovering mislabeled bottles that could pose a risk to consumers with allergies.

SAVANNAH, GA – Savannah Bee Company has voluntarily recalled its Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard product due to undeclared wheat and soy, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The recall applies to 16-ounce bottles labeled “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” with lot code B1L1360525 and “Best Before 05/16/27” etched on the bottle neck.

Key Points

Recall affects Savannah Bee Company Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard (16 oz) due to undeclared wheat and soy

Product was distributed nationwide between July 30, 2025, and February 26, 2026

No illnesses have been reported; consumers advised to discard affected bottles and request a refund

Mislabeled product triggered recall

The recall was initiated after a customer reported that Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet had been incorrectly labeled as Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard. The mislabeled bottles did not list wheat and soy allergens contained in the “Sweet” version, prompting the company’s voluntary recall.

Consumers with allergies or sensitivities to wheat or soy could face serious or life-threatening reactions if the mislabeled sauce is consumed.

Distribution and consumer guidance

The affected products were shipped nationwide to distribution centers, retailers, and directly to consumers between July 30, 2025, and February 26, 2026. The recalled item was packaged in clear glass bottles with an orange “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” label and the specific batch code and date marking.

Consumers should immediately dispose of any bottles with lot code B1L1360525 and contact Savannah Bee Company for a full refund. No adverse health reactions have been reported so far.

For questions, customers may contact the company’s customer service line at 1-800-955-5080 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. The FDA is aware of the recall and overseeing compliance.

Tags: Savannah Bee Company, food recall, FDA