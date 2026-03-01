New Rochelle man sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for $150,000 pandemic unemployment fraud

Prosecutors say the 30-year-old used stolen identities—including those of deceased individuals—to file fraudulent COVID-19 benefit claims across multiple states.

ALBANY, NY – Federal prosecutors announced Friday that 30-year-old Aly Kaba of New Rochelle, New York, was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for orchestrating a fraudulent scheme to steal pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits using stolen identities.

Key Points

Aly Kaba, 30, sentenced to 54 months in prison for pandemic unemployment fraud and identity theft

Prosecutors say he stole more than $150,000 using the identities of living and deceased victims

Kaba ordered to pay $182,227 in restitution to New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island

Scheme exploited COVID-19 unemployment programs

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, Kaba conspired with former roommate Tony Brobbey in 2020 to file multiple fraudulent unemployment insurance claims with the New York State Department of Labor. Using stolen personal information—including identities of two men who had been deceased for over a decade—Kaba filed for more than $600,000 in benefits and received over $150,000 in payments.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Kaba spent the illicit proceeds on overseas travel and luxury items, including a Rolex watch.

Multiple agencies collaborated on investigation

U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino sentenced Kaba to 54 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $182,227 in restitution and forfeit a monetary judgment equal to the stolen funds.

“The defendant thought his fraud would get him luxury vacations and designer goods, but it got him a trip to federal prison instead,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III.

Officials from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General praised the coordinated investigation that exposed the multi-state fraud.

Kaba’s co-conspirator, Tony Brobbey, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft and is awaiting sentencing.

Tags: New Rochelle, pandemic fraud, identity theft