Secaucus officer and bystander revive 77-year-old man after collapse outside Huber Street School

A Secaucus police officer and a good Samaritan are being credited with saving a man’s life after he suffered cardiac arrest along Paterson Plank Road.

SECAUCUS, NJ – Secaucus Police say a 77-year-old man was successfully resuscitated Saturday afternoon after collapsing in front of Huber Street School. Officer Emmanuel Mikros and a passing resident, Melvin Chettum, performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restore the man’s pulse before paramedics arrived.

Key Points

A 77-year-old man collapsed on Paterson Plank Road and had no pulse when officers arrived

Officer Emmanuel Mikros and bystander Melvin Chettum performed CPR and used an AED

The victim was revived and remains in stable condition at Secaucus University Hospital

Quick response credited with saving man’s life

According to the Secaucus Police Department, officers were called to Paterson Plank Road around 3:05 p.m. on February 22 for reports of an unresponsive male. Officer Mikros immediately began CPR while Chettum, a passerby, assisted.

Mikros deployed his AED and delivered a shock before continuing chest compressions. When EMTs from Secaucus University Hospital arrived, they administered a second shock using the officer’s AED. Moments later, the man regained a pulse and was transported to the hospital.

Chief commends teamwork between community and first responders

Police Chief Dennis Miller praised both men for their fast actions, noting that the incident reflected strong collaboration between police, residents, and emergency medical services. “I am extremely proud of Officer Mikros’ actions, which are reinforced by the training provided by our department,” Miller said. “I also want to commend Mr. Chettum, who was just passing by and stopped to help another resident in need.”

The victim remains in stable condition, officials said.

