Police seek suspect who exposed himself to woman at Brooklyn subway station

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of committing a lewd act inside a Shepherd Avenue subway station earlier this month.

BROOKLYN, NY – New York City police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a woman inside the Shepherd Avenue subway station during the morning commute on February 9. The incident occurred around 8:52 a.m. as the 41-year-old victim stood near the turnstiles, according to the NYPD.

Key Points

The incident occurred at 8:52 a.m. on February 9 at the Shepherd Avenue subway station

A 41-year-old woman reported a man exposed himself before fleeing on foot

Police released a public appeal for information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Suspect fled after lewd act

Authorities said the unidentified man approached the woman, exposed himself, and quickly left the station, running off in an unknown direction. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the NYPD’s 75th Precinct and Transit District 33, which cover parts of the East New York area of Brooklyn.

Police ask for public assistance

Detectives from the NYPD’s Transit Bureau are actively investigating the case and have not yet released images or additional details about the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

All calls and online submissions remain confidential.

Tags: Brooklyn, public lewdness, NYPD Crime Stoppers