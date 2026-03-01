Great Value Cottage Cheese Reca

Saputo USA recalls Great Value cottage cheese sold at Walmart due to pasteurization issue

No illnesses have been reported, but the dairy producer warns unpasteurized ingredients could pose a risk to vulnerable consumers.

MILWAUKEE, WI – Saputo Cheese USA Inc. has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of select Great Value cottage cheese products distributed to Walmart stores after discovering that liquid dairy ingredients in certain batches were not fully pasteurized. The recall, announced February 24, 2026, was made in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Key Points

Great Value cottage cheese recalled due to unpasteurized dairy ingredients

Products distributed to Walmart stores in 20 states between Feb. 17–20, 2026

No illnesses or hospitalizations reported; customers urged to discard or return affected products

Recall affects multiple Great Value cottage cheese varieties

Saputo said the issue was identified during pasteurization equipment testing with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The company immediately halted distribution and verified that the affected pasteurizer had been repaired and sealed.

The recall includes:

Great Value Fat Free Small Curd Cottage Cheese (0% milkfat) – 24 oz., UPC 078742373393, Best If Used By APR-01-26 and APR-03-26

– 24 oz., UPC 078742373393, Best If Used By APR-01-26 and APR-03-26 Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese (2% milkfat) – 24 oz., UPC 078742116730, Best If Used By APR-01-26, APR-02-26, APR-03-26

– 24 oz., UPC 078742116730, Best If Used By APR-01-26, APR-02-26, APR-03-26 Great Value Small Curd Cottage Cheese (4% milkfat minimum) – 16 oz. (UPC 078742372358), 24 oz. (UPC 078742372365), and 3 lb. (UPC 078742147970), Best If Used By APR-01-26 through APR-03-26

All recalled products were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids. The affected items were distributed to Walmart locations and distribution centers across Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Consumers advised not to consume affected product

While no illnesses have been linked to the recall, consuming dairy products that have not been fully pasteurized can cause serious health complications, particularly among young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Customers who purchased the affected cottage cheese are urged not to eat the product and to either dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers seeking additional information can contact Saputo’s customer service at 1-888-587-2423, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.

