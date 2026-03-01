Baltimore County K-9 team visits Supreme Court Police with regional partners

Sgt. J.H. Haddaway and K-9 Avenger joined law enforcement service dog teams from across the region to support their counterparts at the U.S. Supreme Court Police.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD – Baltimore County Police announced that Sgt. J.H. Haddaway and Facility K-9 Avenger recently participated in a joint visit with “Mutts With A Mission,” an organization that partners law enforcement handlers with service dogs to provide emotional support and wellness outreach. The teams spent the day meeting members of the Supreme Court Police’s uniformed and executive protection divisions, as well as administrative staff.

Key Points

Sgt. Haddaway and K-9 Avenger joined three other “Mutts With A Mission” teams in a visit to the Supreme Court Police

The event aimed to support officer wellness and interagency collaboration

Partnering teams represented Virginia, D.C., and Maryland agencies

Multi-agency K-9 teams promote officer wellness

Other participating “Mutts With A Mission” teams included Lt. Tim Blayman and K-9 Tiller from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, Sgt. Enzo Diaz and K-9 Vader of the Virginia State Police, and Det. Marcos Herrera-Fuentes with K-9 Marling of the Vienna Police Department.

The visit offered an opportunity for Supreme Court Police personnel to meet and interact with the therapy-trained K-9s while strengthening partnerships across regional law enforcement agencies.

Baltimore County Police officials said they were proud to have Sgt. Haddaway and Avenger represent the department in a mission focused on officer wellness, camaraderie, and community engagement.

Tags: Baltimore County, K9, Mutts With A Mission