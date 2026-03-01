Police seek suspect who slashed man’s neck during fight inside Queens business

Detectives are investigating an early-morning assault in Corona that left a 26-year-old man injured after a violent dispute turned into a slashing.

QUEENS, NY – New York City police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning inside a commercial establishment at 37-13 103rd Street, within the 115th Precinct in Corona. The incident happened around 4:47 a.m. on February 28, when a verbal argument escalated into violence.

Key Points

A 26-year-old man was slashed in the neck during a fight inside a Queens business early Saturday

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Verbal dispute escalated to slashing attack

According to the NYPD, the victim and an unidentified individual became involved in an argument that quickly turned physical. During the struggle, the attacker pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim across the neck before fleeing the scene on foot. The suspect’s direction of flight remains unknown, police said.

The victim’s current condition has not been disclosed, and no arrests have been made.

Detectives request public’s help identifying suspect

Officers from the 115th Precinct and NYPD detectives are actively investigating the assault. Investigators are working to review security footage and identify the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a confidential tip online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

Tags: Queens, assault, NYPD Crime Stoppers