Ohio man turns scratch-off stop into big payday

North Canton man turns scratch-off stop into $20K payday

NORTH CANTON, OH — An Ohio man scored a $20,000 lottery prize after purchasing a $300 Million Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket in North Canton, lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold at Marc’s #52 located on North Main Street in North Canton.

After mandatory state and federal tax withholdings totaling 26.75%, the winner will take home approximately $14,650.

The winning game, $300 Million Diamond Dazzler, is a $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off featuring a top prize of $80,000 a year for 25 years, equal to $2 million.

As of May 11, eight top jackpots remained unclaimed in the game.

The Ohio Lottery said proceeds from ticket sales continue supporting education programs across the state.

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Key Points

• North Canton man won $20,000 on Ohio Lottery scratch-off

• Winning ticket sold at Marc’s on North Main Street

• Diamond Dazzler game still has eight top jackpots remaining