Teen trio busted after fake rifle chaos erupts inside downtown baltimore store

Chaos erupts inside convenience store before teens tracked down

BALTIMORE, MD — Three teens were arrested after police say a group repeatedly targeted a downtown Baltimore convenience store before one suspect flashed what appeared to be a rifle and trashed merchandise inside the business.

The incident unfolded around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Charles Street, according to Baltimore Police.

Investigators said the three male suspects entered the store multiple times and stole various items before returning again.

During the final encounter, one suspect allegedly displayed what appeared to be a rifle while knocking over store equipment and merchandise.

The suspects then fled the area.

With help from Baltimore Police Aviation Unit Foxtrot and officers assigned to the Entertainment District, police quickly tracked down the group in the 500 block of Light Street.

Authorities identified the suspects as ages 14, 17 and 18.

Police recovered what they described as a Gel Ball Blaster-style gun, commonly known as an Orbeez gun, from the 18-year-old suspect.

The 17-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Justice Center and charged.

The 18-year-old was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where charges were also filed.

The 14-year-old was detained before being released to a parent.

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Key Points

• Three teens arrested after downtown Baltimore store robbery incident

• Suspect allegedly displayed fake rifle during chaotic confrontation

• Police recovered Gel Ball Blaster-style gun after arrests