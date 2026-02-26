One dead, two injured in four-car collision on Route 70 in Manchester Township

Police say Lincoln MKX crossed centerline, colliding head-on with Nissan Rogue Wednesday afternoon.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A 65-year-old Manchester man was killed and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon in a four-vehicle crash on State Highway 70 near Beckerville Road, according to the Manchester Township Police Department.

Key Points

The crash occurred around 3:26 p.m. Wednesday on State Highway 70 near Beckerville Road.

Police say a Lincoln MKX crossed the centerline and struck a Nissan Rogue head-on.

The Lincoln’s driver, identified as Lisandro V. Morales, 65, died from his injuries.

Officers arrived to find a black 2014 Lincoln MKX with major front-end damage in the eastbound lane, a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with heavy front damage on the shoulder, a white 2019 Honda Passport damaged on the westbound shoulder, and a fourth vehicle with minor damage unrelated to the main crash.

Investigators determined the Honda and Lincoln were traveling west on Route 70 and the Nissan was heading east. As the Honda slowed to turn onto Beckerville Road, the Lincoln struck the Honda’s rear driver’s side. The Lincoln then crossed the centerline and hit the Nissan Rogue head-on.

The Lincoln rotated roughly 180 degrees before coming to rest in the eastbound lane. The Nissan was pushed backward onto the snow-covered shoulder.

Victims identified

The Lincoln’s driver, Lisandro V. Morales of Manchester, suffered severe internal injuries and was transported to Community Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Nissan’s driver, Joseph Rodaligo, 37, of Jackson, sustained serious injuries to his neck and was taken to the same hospital.

The Honda’s driver, 33-year-old Jociane Costa De Souza of Delanco, and her 4-year-old passenger were not injured.

Police said a fourth vehicle sustained front-end damage but was not involved in the initial impact.

The crash remains under investigation by the Manchester Township Police Traffic Safety Unit.

