Former Director of Public Safety, Police Lt. Files Whistleblower Lawsuit Against Jackson Township

Joseph Candido claims former Chief Matthew Kunz ignored safety laws, mismanaged department operations, and retaliated after he reported violations.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – A longtime Jackson Township police officer has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the township, its police department, and former Chief of Police Matthew Kunz, alleging retaliation and systemic misconduct after he reported multiple policy and legal violations within the department.

Key Points

Lt. Joseph Candido filed a complaint in Ocean County Superior Court under New Jersey’s Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA).

The suit claims Candido faced retaliation after reporting safety violations, expired officer equipment, and mismanagement of police licensing requirements.

Former Chief Matthew Kunz, who retired February 1, 2026, is accused of ignoring disciplinary standards and retaliating against Candido before leaving office.

According to the 19-page civil complaint filed February 25, 2026, by attorney Tracy L. Riley of Riley & Riley, LLC, Lt. Joseph Candido alleges he was demoted, reassigned, and targeted after exposing a series of internal failures under Chief Kunz’s leadership.

Candido, a 25-year veteran who joined the Jackson Township Police Department in 1999, was promoted to Public Safety Director in May 2024. During his tenure, he claims he uncovered several violations involving officer relicensing, internal affairs procedures, and police range management.

Allegations of ignored safety policies and expired vests

Candido’s complaint accuses Kunz of failing to submit required officer relicensing forms to the New Jersey Police Training Commission by its 2024 deadline and neglecting to replace expired bulletproof vests, leaving several officers unprotected. The suit also alleges that the department failed to control access to its firearms range, allowing outside vendors to use the facility without insurance verification or oversight.

When Candido attempted to correct the issues, he says Kunz resisted and retaliated, including refusing to recommend renewal of Candido’s own police license in 2025 and removing him from his position in early 2026.

Whistleblower protection and retaliation claims

The lawsuit cites violations of the New Jersey Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA) and the New Jersey Civil Rights Act, claiming Candido was punished for reporting misconduct to township officials and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Candido asserts he acted “to ensure officer and public safety” and that township officials failed to hold Kunz accountable despite previous corruption complaints dating back to 2016. The filing also claims Kunz’s actions damaged Candido’s professional reputation and prevented him from working overtime and special assignments.

The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and a jury trial.

The Township of Jackson and its police department have not yet filed a formal response to the complaint.

