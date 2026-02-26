Detective couple alleges cover-up after ex-cop broke into home to confront ex-lover

Lawsuit claims police failed to act as officer used department baton in assault, then avoided arrest

BAYVILLE, NJ – Two New Jersey detectives have filed a civil lawsuit against multiple police departments and officers, alleging that an off-duty former police officer violently broke into a Bayville home last April, assaulted them, and was initially shielded from arrest by fellow officers.

Key Points

Plaintiffs allege off-duty Officer Rebecca Sayegh smashed into a Bayville home and assaulted two detectives.

Responding officer allegedly failed to activate his body camera or make an immediate arrest.

Lawsuit claims police departments ignored warnings of Sayegh’s unstable behavior and prior threats.

Lawsuit alleges premeditated trespass and police inaction

According to a 105-page verified complaint filed January 9 in Ocean County Superior Court, Detective Anthony Chiarello of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Detective Brianna Grochowski of the Montclair Police Department say when off-duty Officer Rebecca Sayegh, forcibly entered Chiarello’s Bayville home around 11:00 p.m. on April 25, 2025, using her department-issued baton to smash a door and gain entry, responding officers failed to handle the matter correctly.

Once inside, the complaint says, Sayegh assaulted both plaintiffs—attempting to strangle Grochowski—and caused extensive property damage. Despite a 911 call made during the incident, the first responding officer, Berkeley Township Police Officer Kyle Huhn, allegedly delayed his response, failed to turn on his body camera, and refused a supervisor’s order to arrest Sayegh.

Alleged cover-up and prior threats

The filing states that in the weeks leading up to the attack, Sayegh sent threatening messages to Chiarello, warning she would “smash in [his] windows” if he refused to reveal his new partner’s identity. She allegedly tracked down Grochowski’s license plate and personal information through a Police dispatcher.

Plaintiffs contend that both departments were warned of Sayegh’s erratic behavior and prior threats but failed to intervene. The suit accuses the township of negligence in supervising, training, and retaining officers involved in the case, as well as failing to enforce mandatory domestic violence protocols.

Released after arrest, lawsuit says

After the initial assault, Sayegh was reportedly arrested but released the same night, despite being charged with a first-degree offense. The plaintiffs say they spent the night in fear, having heard Sayegh threaten to “burn the house down.” She was re-arrested three days later after prosecutors intervened.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for emotional distress, property damage, and lost wages, alleging gross negligence, assault, trespass, and civil conspiracy. Both departments, along with officers Huhn, Lord, and Sayegh, are named in multiple counts.

Tags: Toms River, Berkeley Township, Ocean County