Manchester police tow cars after owners ignored snow storm street parking warnings

Manchester, NJ – Manchester Township police said they issued multiple public alerts and conducted door-to-door visits before this week’s snowstorm, and towed numerous vehicles left in the roadway that blocked plows and endangered responders.

Key Points

Manchester Township Police issued mass notifications (Nixle, reverse 911, Facebook) and over 50 door-to-door warnings before the storm.

Vehicles left on streets during snow operations were towed after creating obstructions that narrowed travel lanes and impeded plows.

Public Works crews are clearing areas affected by snow buildup caused by the obstructions; officers thanked compliant residents.

Manchester Township police said the township’s snow-emergency ordinance (Manchester Township E-Code § 7-10) prohibits parking on any street during designated snow events so plows can clear roadways safely and effectively. In addition to routine reminders, the department deployed mass-notification platforms and sent officers to notify residents in person, including during hazardous blizzard conditions.

Officers reported that many vehicles remained snow-covered and parked in the roadway despite repeated notices. Those vehicles forced plow drivers to maneuver around obstructions, which pushed snow back into travel lanes and created narrowed, unsafe conditions for motorists and emergency vehicles. As a result, the department towed numerous cars that were left in violation of the ordinance.

Public Works crews are actively addressing locations where snow buildup worsened due to obstructing vehicles, the statement said. The department emphasized that the in-person notifications placed first responders in hazardous conditions that could have been avoided if vehicles had been removed as required.

Police thanked residents who complied early, noting their cooperation helped keep roads passable and accessible for emergency response. The department’s alerts included Nixle messages, reverse 911 calls, and official Facebook posts; officers said those outreach efforts were supplemented by more than 50 door-to-door visits.

Residents with questions about towed vehicles or snow-emergency procedures were directed to contact Manchester Township municipal offices or check official township communications for updates.

