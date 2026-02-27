NYPD seeks suspect accused of forcibly touching teenage girl in Washington Heights

Police say the individual fled after slapping the victim on a busy street Friday morning

NEW YORK, NY – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a forcible touching incident that occurred Friday morning in Washington Heights, according to the NYPD’s 34th Precinct.

Key Points

The incident occurred around 7:58 a.m. on February 20 near St. Nicholas Avenue and West 181st Street.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was slapped on the buttocks by an unidentified male suspect.

The suspect fled westbound on West 181st Street; police are asking for tips through Crime Stoppers.

Authorities said the assault happened as the teenage victim walked near St. Nicholas Avenue and West 181st Street. The suspect approached her from behind and slapped her buttocks over her clothing before fleeing the scene on foot toward parts unknown.

Detectives with the NYPD are actively investigating and have released a public appeal for assistance. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.

