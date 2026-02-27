Juvenile arrested after police recover lost firearm in Greenbelt apartment complex

Officers say the weapon was safely recovered and no injuries were reported

GREENBELT, MD – Police in Greenbelt say a juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday evening after officers found them in possession of a firearm that had been reported lost.

According to the Greenbelt Police Department, officers made contact with the juvenile in the 9200 block of Springhill Lane earlier in the evening. The individual was arrested without incident, and police confirmed the recovered weapon had previously been listed as lost.

Authorities said there were no injuries connected to the incident, and the firearm has been secured as evidence. The case has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for final disposition.

Police have not released additional information due to the suspect’s age but emphasized that the recovery of the firearm prevented any potential threat to public safety.

