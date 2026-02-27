JCP&L to shut off power in parts of Berkeley Township for storm damage repairs today

Outage to affect western Holiday City residents Wednesday morning for tree removal work

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Berkeley Township Office of Emergency Management has issued a notice to residents after Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) announced it will temporarily cut power to portions of the township Wednesday to remove trees damaged during this week’s blizzard.

Key Points

The outage will affect residents on the western side of Holiday City.

Power will be shut off from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27.

JCP&L crews will remove blizzard-damaged trees threatening local power lines.

According to JCP&L, the four-hour outage is necessary to safely remove fallen and damaged trees that pose a risk to electrical infrastructure following the recent storm. Crews will conduct work between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., during which power will be disconnected for select homes in the affected area.

Officials said the maintenance aims to prevent more extensive and prolonged outages in the future. “We understand any outage is frustrating and thank you for your patience and understanding while we complete this critical work,” JCP&L stated in its message.

The Berkeley Township Police Department and Office of Emergency Management advised residents in the impacted areas to prepare for the temporary outage by charging necessary devices and ensuring access to backup lighting or power sources if needed.

