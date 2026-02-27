‘Abolish ICE’ banner on zamboni during New Jersey pro hockey game intermission causes online stir

NEWARK, NJ – Newark has become the hotbed of the anti-ICE movement in New Jersey, home to one of the nation’s most notable migrant facilities, Delaney Hall, but last night, the city took the matter one step further.

A women’s professional hockey game at the Prudential Center, home of the New Jersey Devils, turned unexpectedly political Thursday night. A zamboni passenger waved a banner reading “Abolish ICE,” drawing mixed reactions from fans and reigniting debate over New Jersey’s increasingly vocal opposition to federal immigration enforcement. A video of the incident spread on X overnight as fans reacted.

Key Points

A child riding the zamboni at a professional women’s hockey game in Newark displayed a banner saying “Abolish ICE.”

The display coincides with New Jersey’s growing anti-ICE sentiment and sanctuary state policies.

The incident highlights how politics continue to spill over into sports, risking fan division.

Banner reflects larger political tensions in New Jersey

Kid riding the zamboni at the Devils game with an Abolish ICE flag for the win 🔥💪pic.twitter.com/MsnmELxHG3 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 27, 2026

The brief but polarizing moment came during intermission at the Prudential Center, when fans spotted a “Abolish ICE” sign displayed from atop the zamboni as it circled the rink. The banner referenced the growing anti-ICE movement in New Jersey, where state leaders have taken increasingly strong stances against federal immigration enforcement operations.

The incident occurred during the intermission of a New York Sirens game, a professional women’s hockey team. Although it was reported online as an NHL game, it was actually a Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) event. The Sirens had six players competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics, none of whom are on Team USA.

Recent months have seen headlines including Rep. Lamonica McIver’s arrest following an altercation with ICE agents, Governor Mikie Sherrill’s challenge to federal immigration actions, and new state proposals to ban ICE operations on state-owned property.

While the “Abolish ICE” flag appeared to be a non-sanctioned incident by the team, the political message immediately caught attention online, with videos circulating across social media platforms and fan forums.

Politics and sports: a growing collision

The inciden brings to light how political expression—particularly around immigration and social justice—has increasingly intersected with professional sports. From NFL protests to player statements in the NBA, sports venues have become stages for national issues, sometimes at the expense of alienating fans.

Tags: Newark, ICE