Charges Dropped: Mamdani doubles down, refuses to condemn ice and snowball attack on cops at Washington Square Park

A chaotic winter gathering turned violent as officers were struck with ice-filled snowballs, sparking injuries, arrests, and political backlash.

NEW YORK, NY – What began as a spirited snowball fight in Washington Square Park on Friday turned chaotic when participants began pelting responding NYPD officers with ice-packed snowballs, leaving several injured and igniting a heated debate at City Hall over public safety and free expression.

So far, at least one man, a 27-year-old identified as Gusmane Coulibaly was taken into custody.

The incident was recorded and shared widely on social media.

Key Points

A large snowball fight escalated into a confrontation with NYPD officers during a winter storm.

Multiple officers were injured after being struck with ice-filled snowballs; four suspects are wanted.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined to ban future “crowdsourced” snow events, despite police backlash.

Police say officers were called to the park amid reports of disorderly conduct as hundreds gathered for what was promoted online as a “citywide snowball fight.” Videos from the scene show a crowd encircling officers and throwing snowballs, some appearing to contain ice, forcing police to retreat.

Officers injured, suspects sought

At least one officer was struck in the head and neck, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Several others were treated for facial and shoulder bruising. The NYPD confirmed it is searching for four young adults seen on video launching snowballs directly at police. Officials described the incident as a “targeted assault,” not a misunderstanding.

Political fallout over mayor’s response

Police unions quickly condemned the attack, calling it “an assault on law enforcement.” Mayor Mamdani, however, resisted calls to restrict future gatherings, saying he would not “ban snowball fights or organized snowball fights.” He praised city workers and officers for helping New York recover from the blizzard, but critics accused him of downplaying the violence.

“Officers were pelted, not playing,” a police spokesperson said. “This was not harmless fun—it was an attack.”

Debate over public order and free events

The clash reignited debate over crowd-sourced events promoted through social media, with some city officials urging regulation to prevent future outbreaks of disorder. Mamdani maintained that the city “should not overreact to isolated incidents” and emphasized that most participants were peaceful.

The NYPD continues reviewing footage from the scene and urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE: Charges have been dropped by the suspect, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

