NEW YORK, NY – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has dropped the assault charge against 27-year-old Gusmane Coulibaly, a West African national accused of hurling ice-packed snowballs at NYPD officers during a chaotic snowball fight in Washington Square Park, officials confirmed Monday.

Key Points

The assault charge against 27-year-old Gusmane Coulibaly was dropped by DA Alvin Bragg.

Coulibaly was previously indicted for robbery earlier this month but remains free.

Several NYPD officers were injured after being struck with ice-filled snowballs during the Washington Square Park incident.

Snowball fight turns violent in Washington Square Park

What began as a “citywide snowball fight” during last week’s blizzard quickly spiraled into confrontation as hundreds gathered in Washington Square Park. Videos circulating on social media show participants pelting responding NYPD officers with snowballs—some appearing to contain chunks of ice.

Police say multiple officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including bruises to the head, face, and shoulders, forcing units to retreat from the park amid the barrage. At least one participant, identified as Coulibaly, was arrested at the scene and charged with assault before the Manhattan DA’s office dropped the case.

Political fallout over dropped charges

Coulibaly’s release has reignited political tensions between police unions, city officials, and prosecutors. Critics accused DA Alvin Bragg of “sending the wrong message” by dismissing charges just weeks after Coulibaly was indicted for an unrelated robbery case.

The NYPD described the incident as a “targeted assault,” while police union representatives condemned the decision, saying it undermines officer safety. “Officers were pelted, not playing,” one NYPD spokesperson said. “This was not harmless fun—it was an attack.”

Mayor declines to restrict future events

Mayor Zohran Mamdani declined calls to ban future “crowdsourced” snow gatherings, arguing the city should not overreact to isolated incidents. “Most people came to have fun,” Mamdani said, “but we need better coordination to keep everyone safe.”

Police continue to seek several other individuals captured on video throwing snow and ice directly at officers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

