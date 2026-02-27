Gov. Sherrill appoints Jeanne Hengemuhle as first woman, openly gay leader of New Jersey State Police

Veteran trooper brings 26 years of service to top law enforcement post amid major storm recovery

TRENTON, NJ – Governor Mikie Sherrill has nominated Lieutenant Colonel Jeanne Hengemuhle to serve as Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, marking a historic first for the 104-year-old agency. Hengemuhle will become both the first woman and the first openly gay person to lead the State Police when she assumes the role of Acting Superintendent on Thursday, February 26.

Key Points

Jeanne Hengemuhle becomes the first woman and openly gay leader in the agency’s history.

She succeeds Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz, who has served as interim superintendent since January 1.

Governor Sherrill cited Hengemuhle’s 26 years of experience and leadership in public safety.

A historic appointment for state leadership

Governor Sherrill called Hengemuhle’s appointment a milestone for both the agency and the state, highlighting her decades of law enforcement experience and her leadership in emergency management. “Jeanne Hengemuhle is a dedicated public servant with decades of experience in the State Police,” Sherrill said. “She understands not only the responsibilities of the job but also the profound duty to serve and protect our communities each and every day.”

Hengemuhle steps into the position during a period of heightened public safety demands, as the state continues to recover from two powerful winter storms that tested New Jersey’s emergency response network.

Outgoing leader praised for steady guidance

Hengemuhle will succeed Lieutenant Colonel David Sierotowicz, who has led the State Police in an acting capacity since January 1 and also directed the Office of Emergency Management during the back-to-back storms. Governor Sherrill thanked him for his “unwavering dedication” and coordination of statewide recovery efforts.

“In just one month, our state has seen two historic winter storms,” the governor said. “Lieutenant Colonel Sierotowicz helped ensure we responded quickly and effectively to mitigate the impact and safeguard our residents.”

Senate confirmation expected this spring

Hengemuhle’s nomination will be formally submitted to the New Jersey Senate for confirmation later this spring. With more than a quarter century of service, she is widely respected within the agency for her focus on operational discipline, training, and community partnership.

Tags: New Jersey, State Police, Mikie Sherrill