Over 20,000 Eggs to Be Had at Annual Toms River Easter Egg Hunt

Mayor Dan Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department are inviting families to attend the township’s annual Easter Egg Hunt later this month.

Toms River, NJ – Families are invited to gather in Toms River for the township’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, an event expected to draw hundreds of children and parents to Castle Park.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, beginning promptly at 9 a.m. at Oak Avenue – Castle Park, located at 1540 North Bay Avenue.

Key Points

• Annual Toms River Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday, March 28

• Event begins at 9 a.m. sharp at Castle Park on North Bay Avenue

• More than 20,000 eggs will be scattered throughout the park

Thousands of eggs hidden for children

The township recreation depatment says more than 20,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the park for children to collect during the hunt. The event is free to attend and does not require registration, though participants are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own baskets.

The hunt has become a popular spring tradition for local families.

Easter Bunny and music planned

In addition to the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance for photos with children. A DJ will also be on site to provide music and entertainment throughout the event.

Fire department to deliver eggs

The Toms River Fire Department is also expected to take part in the celebration with a special delivery of eggs. Mayor Rodrick said the event is designed as a community gathering that brings families together ahead of the Easter holiday.

Residents with questions about the event can contact Toms River Recreation at 732-341-1000 ext. 8414 or visit the township recreation website.