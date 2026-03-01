Pittsburgh fugitive arrested after five months on the run, found hiding under bed in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH, PA – A 31-year-old man wanted on multiple firearms-related charges was taken into custody Saturday morning after Allegheny County Sheriff’s detectives found him hiding beneath a bed inside a McKeesport apartment.

Key Points

Travell Dean, 31, was wanted on several firearms charges and an escape warrant

Detectives located him Saturday morning inside an apartment on Coursin Street in McKeesport

Dean had been a fugitive since September 2025 after failing to appear in court

Detectives track down long-missing fugitive

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus announced that Travell Dean, of Pittsburgh, had been on the run for nearly five months before his capture. Dean was first declared a fugitive in September 2025 after failing to appear for trial on a firearms charge. Two months later, he missed a second court date for arraignment in another firearms case, leading to an additional bench warrant.

Authorities said Dean also faced a separate escape warrant after failing to return to Renewal, a court-mandated housing and rehabilitation facility, following an approved meeting with his attorney.

Arrest in McKeesport apartment

Detectives with the sheriff’s office developed information earlier this week indicating that Dean was hiding inside an apartment along Coursin Street in McKeesport.

On Saturday, just before 10 a.m., detectives arrived at the residence and knocked on the door. Hearing movement inside but receiving no response, investigators made entry and began a search of the apartment. Dean was discovered hiding underneath a bed and was taken into custody without incident.

Returned to county custody

Following his arrest, Dean was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, where he awaits further court proceedings on his outstanding cases. Sheriff Kraus commended his detectives for their persistence in tracking down a fugitive who had managed to evade capture for months.

“Thanks to the continued diligence of our detectives, a wanted fugitive is now back in custody and will face justice,” Kraus said in a statement.

Tags: pittsburgh, allegheny county, fugitive