Buffalo Police searching for two missing teens last seen near Delaware and Bryant

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers who disappeared separately in the same neighborhood near Delaware Avenue and Bryant Street. Police say 13-year-old Micah Greenwood and 14-year-old Omari Carpenter were both reported missing and may still be in the area.

Key Points

13-year-old Micah Greenwood and 14-year-old Omari Carpenter were last seen near Delaware and Bryant

Both were wearing puffer jackets and gray sweatpants when last seen

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 immediately

Micah Greenwood, 13, missing since Wednesday evening

Micah Greenwood was last seen around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Delaware and Bryant area. He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 113 pounds.

Micah was last seen wearing a black and white puffer coat, gray sweatpants, and black and white Jordan sneakers. Detectives say the teen’s family has been assisting in the search, and police have canvassed the neighborhood for any potential sightings or surveillance footage.

Second missing teen: Omari Carpenter, 14

Buffalo Police are also searching for 14-year-old Omari Carpenter, who was last seen in the same general area. Omari is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 113 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray puffer coat, gray sweatpants, and black and white flip-flops. It is unclear whether the two cases are related, but both missing teens were last seen in close proximity around the same time period.

Police continue neighborhood search

Authorities have increased patrols in the Delaware and Bryant area as part of the ongoing search. Detectives are reviewing nearby camera footage and speaking with area residents in hopes of finding leads.

Police are urging anyone with information — no matter how small — to come forward. Even sightings or video clips from residential or business security cameras could assist investigators in locating the missing boys.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Micah Greenwood or Omari Carpenter is asked to call 911 immediately.

Tags: buffalo, missing child, police