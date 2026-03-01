Police investigate early morning shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred Sunday along the 600 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Key Points

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 6:53 a.m. Sunday

No injuries have been reported

Police remain on scene with an increased presence as the investigation continues

Officers respond to Ocean Boulevard

According to Myrtle Beach Police, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Ocean Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting. Responding units secured the area and conducted an initial investigation.

Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported at this time. The department did not release details about possible suspects or what may have led to the gunfire.

Investigation ongoing with extra patrols

Authorities say residents and visitors can expect a visible law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continues. Detectives are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s non-emergency line at 843-918-1382.

