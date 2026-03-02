Police nab suspect near scene of deadly DC stabbing

Stabbing inside Northwest building ends in murder charge on Virginia Avenue

WASHINGTON, DC — A man was found stabbed to death inside a Northwest building Thursday afternoon, and within hours a suspect was in custody and charged with murder, police said.

The deadly stabbing occurred around 4:09 p.m. Thursday, February 5, inside a building in the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest. Second District officers and members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division responded to a report of a stabbing.

Inside the building, officers located an adult male suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded and, after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 37-year-old John Despertt, who had no fixed address.

Police said the suspect was located nearby and placed under arrest. A knife was recovered.

Jose Perez, 40, who also has no fixed address, was charged with second degree murder while armed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

