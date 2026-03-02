Gas station sale in Long Island leads to big lottery score

East Islip ticket scores $34,132 TAKE 5 win in evening draw

NEW YORK, NY — A single TAKE 5 ticket sold in East Islip matched all five numbers in Saturday’s Evening drawing, landing a $34,132 top prize, Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket for the February 28 TAKE 5 Evening drawing was sold at MAXO BP, located at 3260 Sunrise Highway in East Islip.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials said prizes of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024-2025 to benefit public schools across New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can seek help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

