Hit and run driver vanishes after Barnegat crash

BARNEGAT, NJ — A midday crash on West Bay Avenue ended with one driver fleeing the scene, and police are now searching for a black sedan believed to have front-end damage.

The collision occurred around 12:19 p.m. Sunday, March 1, on West Bay Avenue near the Bayside Chapel exit, according to the Barnegat Police Department.

Investigators said a black sedan, possibly a Kia, struck the passenger side of a silver sedan that was traveling eastbound on West Bay Avenue. The black vehicle then left the area.

Debris recovered from the scene indicates the suspect vehicle likely sustained front-end damage, police said. Authorities released a photo of a possible vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Roman at roman439@barnegatpolice.us or call the Barnegat Police Department at 609-698-5000.

Police are urging the driver involved to come forward as investigators work to identify the vehicle that left the scene.

