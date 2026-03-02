Pennsylvania lottery ticket explodes into $555K windfall

Allegheny County player lands $555,970 Fast Play jackpot at Shaler Township store

MIDDLETOWN, PA — A $20 Fast Play ticket printed on demand at a Shaler Township grocery store has delivered a $555,970 progressive jackpot to one lucky player in Allegheny County.

The top-prize winning Money Power Progressive ticket was sold Saturday, February 28, at SHOP ‘n SAVE, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Money Power Progressive is a $20 Fast Play game offering progressive top prizes that start at $350,000. Fast Play tickets are printed directly from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending machine and do not require scratching or waiting for a drawing.

Players can check results by reviewing the printed ticket, scanning it at a Lottery retailer, or using the Ticket Checker feature on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Official App.

Lottery officials said winners cannot be identified until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date. All prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

