Local deli rings up massive Powerball score in Pennsylvania

Delaware County Powerball ticket hits $200,000 with Power Play boost

MIDDLETOWN, PA — A Powerball ticket sold in Delaware County matched five numbers in Saturday’s drawing and doubled its prize to $200,000 thanks to the Power Play option, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket for the February 28 drawing matched four of the five white balls — 6, 20, 35, 54, 65 — and the red Powerball 10. With the $1 Power Play option and a multiplier of four, the prize increased from $50,000 to $200,000, less applicable withholding.

The ticket was sold at John’s Corner Deli, 3231 Concord Road in Aston Township. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not identified until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Powerball prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Lottery officials said more than 29,600 other Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets also won prizes in the drawing, including more than 6,800 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,000 tickets purchased with Double Play.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $249 million, or $117.2 million cash, for the next drawing on March 2.

