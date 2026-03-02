Shoplifting turns dangerous in DC

Knife wielding shoplifter lunges at employee in Northwest DC store

WASHINGTON, DC — A shoplifting attempt escalated into a knife confrontation inside a Northwest business Wednesday when a suspect allegedly lunged at an employee before fleeing the scene, police said.

The incident occurred February 25 inside a business in the 500 block of 12th Street Northwest.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect entered the store and stole merchandise. When approached by an employee who attempted to intervene, the suspect produced a knife and lunged in the employee’s direction.

The employee was not injured, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Surveillance cameras in the area captured images and video of the individual.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the individual or has information about the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a violent crime in the District of Columbia.

A theft inside a busy Northwest corridor turned into a tense moment when a knife was pulled and an employee narrowly avoided injury.

