$576,800 ticket leads week of big New Jersey Lottery wins across the state

TRENTON, NJ — A $576,800 winning ticket sold in Cape May County topped a week that saw 13 New Jersey Lottery players claim prizes of at least $10,000, including a $500,000 scratch-off win and multiple $250,000 payouts.

From February 23 through March 1, players across the state scored five- and six-figure prizes in both draw games and Scratch-Offs, according to lottery officials.

The largest prize of the week, $576,800, was won on February 26 with a 100X ticket sold at Wawa #963, 1515 Bayshore Road in Villas, Cape May County.

Other major wins included a $500,000 Neon 9’s ticket sold February 26 at President Liquors, 158 President Street in Passaic, and a $250,000 $250,000 Crossword ticket sold February 22 at On The Rocks, 101 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Suite 5, in Little Falls.

A $50,000 Powerball prize was sold February 25 at ShopRite #616, 260 North County Line Road in Jackson, Ocean County.

Additional prizes of $25,000 and $10,000 were sold in Essex, Somerset, Middlesex, Monmouth, Gloucester and Camden counties, reflecting a broad geographic spread of winners during the week.

Separately, the New Jersey Lottery announced the March launch of four new games, including two Scratch-Offs and two Fast Play progressives.

New Scratch-Off games include Jersey Riches, priced at $30 with top prizes of $3,000,000, and Cash Lines, priced at $1 with top prizes of $500.

New Fast Play progressive games include Hot Ticket, a $10 game offering 100 percent of the progressive jackpot, and Double Wild 7’s, a $5 game offering 50 percent of the progressive jackpot.

The lottery also announced multiple Facebook and Instagram sweepstakes throughout March, offering players chances to win Scratch-Off ticket prizes during scheduled promotional windows.

A surge of high-value tickets across New Jersey capped off February with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes claimed statewide.

