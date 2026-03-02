Woman assaulted after refusing to hand over property in DC

Robbery attempt in Southwest ends with suspect on the run

WASHINGTON, DC — A Friday evening robbery attempt in Southwest turned violent when a suspect allegedly assaulted a woman who refused to hand over her property before fleeing empty-handed, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:10 p.m. February 27 in the 500 block of C Street Southwest. First District officers responded to a report of an assault with intent to rob.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect approached two victims and demanded their property. When one of the victims refused, the suspect began assaulting her. The suspect then fled the scene without obtaining any property.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured on surveillance camera, and police released an image in an effort to identify the individual.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

