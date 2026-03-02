Maryland Lottery week delivers $31.8M in winnings

Severn scratch off creates new millionaire as $100K Parkville win follows close behind

BALTIMORE, MD — A scratch-off ticket sold at a Severn Walmart turned one Maryland Lottery player into a $1 million winner last week, leading a surge of big prizes that included a $100,000 ticket in Parkville and dozens more worth $10,000 or higher statewide.

From February 23 through March 1, the Maryland Lottery paid more than $31.8 million in prizes, including 36 tickets valued at $10,000 or more.

The top prize of the week was a $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off ticket sold at the Walmart located at 407 George Clauss Boulevard in Severn.

A $100,000 Red 5’s Doubler ticket was sold at Carroll Motor Fuel, 2535 Cleanleigh Drive in Parkville.

Among the $50,000 winners were a 200X the Cash ticket sold at Wawa, 7501 Pulaski Highway in Rosedale, and a $5,000,000 Luxe ticket sold at Spring Hill Lake Mini Market, 9240 Spring Hill Lane in Greenbelt.

A $30,000 Diamond Bingo 6th Edition ticket was sold at Tempo Lounge, 402 Back River Neck Road in Essex.

Three separate $20,000 $1,000,000 Crossword tickets were sold at Geresbeck’s Food Market in Pasadena, Hillandale Beer and Wine in Silver Spring, and Paddock Wine and Spirits in Woodbine.

Multiple $10,000 scratch-off prizes were claimed across Gaithersburg, Olney, Sykesville, Hyattsville, Waldorf, Lanham, Middle River and Windsor Mill.

Draw and FAST PLAY games also produced major wins.

Two $50,000 BONUS MATCH 5 tickets were sold February 28 at Town Center Sunoco in Germantown, along with another $50,000 ticket sold the same day at Avenue Exxon in Gaithersburg.

PICK 5 produced multiple large prizes, including two $50,000 tickets and one $25,000 ticket sold February 23 at Wheaton Winery in Silver Spring. Additional $25,000 PICK 5 tickets were sold in Baltimore, Catonsville, Landover, Rockville, Seat Pleasant and Towson.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold February 25 at a 7-Eleven on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.

RACETRAX also delivered wins of $28,282 in Bladensburg and $13,243 in Laurel.

The Maryland Lottery reminded players that draw game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing date, FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase, and scratch-off expiration dates are listed on the Lottery website. Prizes over $25,000 must be redeemed at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore by appointment.

