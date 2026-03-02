Community asked to help locate 14-year-old girl

GAITHERSBURG, MD — Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen late Sunday night near a Gaithersburg intersection, police said.

Vanessa Baires, 14, was last seen Sunday, March 1, at approximately 11:34 p.m. near the intersection of Purple Martin Lane and Quail Valley Boulevard, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Victims Investigations Division.

Baires is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with black and red hair and brown eyes. She has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a black “Essentials” sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Vanessa Baires is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000. The line is available 24 hours a day.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen the teen or knows her location to come forward as the search continues.

