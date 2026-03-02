$20 Scratch-Off Purchase Leads to $366K Payday in Ohio

AKRON, OH — An Akron woman is celebrating a major lottery win after purchasing a $20 Bonus Play Millions scratch-off ticket that landed her the game’s top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The winner selected the lump-sum cash option of $500,000 instead of the annuity payments. After 26.75% in combined state and federal taxes, she will receive $366,250, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K #5596, located at 2767 Albrecht Ave. in Akron.

Bonus Play Millions is a $20 scratch-off game offering players a chance to win more than $12 million in total cash prizes. As of Feb. 25, one top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years remained available, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Since its inception in 1974, the Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $34 billion to education statewide. Additional information about the lottery and its support of education programs is available at ohiolottery.com, according to officials.

