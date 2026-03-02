15-year-old repeat offender nabbed with gun in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD — A 15-year-old described by police as a repeat offender was arrested Saturday afternoon after officers recovered a handgun during a disturbance call in West Baltimore.

Western District officers were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. on February 28 to the 2400 block of Liberty Heights Avenue for reports of a large, disorderly crowd, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

When officers arrived, they identified a 15-year-old male who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police took the teen into custody without incident.

During a search, officers recovered a handgun, authorities said.

The juvenile was transported to Juvenile Booking, where he was charged and detained.

Police said the teen has prior arrests that include multiple robberies, a carjacking and an assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

