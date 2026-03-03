Ohio restaurant sells six-figure lottery winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus restaurant is celebrating after selling a winning EZPLAY® Lucky Numbers ticket worth $205,155.

The Point on Main Street, located at 1192 Noe Bixby Rd., sold the progressive jackpot-winning ticket on Feb. 24, according to the Ohio Lottery.

A Reynoldsburg woman placed a $20 Lucky 20’s wager, securing 100% of the jackpot. After mandatory state and federal taxes totaling 26.75%, she will take home $150,276.04.

The EZPLAY Lucky Numbers progressive jackpot game allows players to wager $5, $10 or $20. To win the top prize on a $20 Lucky 20’s ticket, players must find fifteen “20” symbols in the play area. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.62.

The Ohio Lottery has contributed more than $34 billion to education since 1974. More information about the lottery and its support of education can be found at ohiolottery.com/supportingeducation.

