Senior attacked while stepping onto MTA bus

Senior punched while boarding Q14 bus in Queens as suspect flees

QUEENS, NY — A 65-year-old man was struck in the face while boarding a city bus in broad daylight Wednesday, and the attacker ran off before police arrived, authorities said.

The assault happened around 4:00 p.m. February 25 at 14 Avenue and 150 Street, within the confines of the 109th Precinct.

Police said the victim was boarding a Q14 MTA bus when an unidentified individual approached him and punched him in the face. The suspect then fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

The victim’s condition was not immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.

A routine bus stop in Queens turned violent in seconds as police search for the suspect who vanished on foot.

