Text scam falsely orders recipients to Baltimore courtroom

Maryland Judiciary warns of fake court summons text threatening bench warrants

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland court officials are warning residents about a new text message scam falsely claiming recipients must appear in Baltimore City District Court over unpaid toll violations.

The Maryland Judiciary said the fraudulent messages are being sent under the guise of a “Maryland Court Summons” and direct recipients to report at 9 a.m. on February 27, 2026, to various Baltimore City District Court locations, including Wabash, Hargrove, Hubbard, Eastside or the former Civil Courthouse at 501 East Fayette Street.

Court officials say the message falsely claims payment has not been received for a toll violation and includes a fake QR code along with threats of a bench warrant, additional fines and court action if the recipient fails to act.

“This is a scam,” the Maryland Judiciary emphasized in its alert.

Officials warn that Maryland courts do not send text messages requesting payment or personal information by text, phone or email. Recipients are urged not to click any links, scan QR codes or provide financial or personal information.

Anyone with questions about potential scams can contact the Maryland Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 410-528-8662 or toll-free at 888-743-0023.

Residents with questions about legitimate court matters should contact their local District Court or circuit court directly using information listed in the Maryland Judiciary’s online Directory of Courts.

Key Points