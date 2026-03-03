Pistol Pulled During Dispute at Maryland Soda Store

Soda Shop Showdown: Gun Pulled on Kids in Glen Burnie, Cops Say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police are on the hunt for an armed suspect accused of pulling a handgun on a group of juveniles and striking one of them during a heated confrontation inside a Glen Burnie soda shop Saturday evening.

Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Eastern District rushed to the Soda Pop Shop in the 300 block of Hospital Drive around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 28 after receiving reports of an assault.

Investigators say a verbal dispute broke out inside the store between an adult male customer and several juveniles. The situation quickly escalated when the man allegedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the juveniles and struck one victim with the firearm.

After the assault, the suspect fled the scene on foot. He was last seen walking in the 1800 block of Crain Highway South, according to police.

Authorities have not released details about the victim’s condition.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black hat, black glasses, a brown trench coat, black pants and black shoes.

Eastern District detectives are actively investigating and working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-3502. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the department’s Tip Line at 410-222-4700.