Former NYC Jail Guard Busted in $15K Rikers Cigarette Scandal

Bronx Court Sentences Ex-CO in Rikers Bribery Scheme

BRONX, N.Y. — A former New York City Department of Correction officer has been sentenced to probation after admitting he smuggled contraband worth an estimated $15,000 into Rikers Island in exchange for a $3,000 bribe.

Kendell Felix, 38, was sentenced Feb. 26 by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Connie Morales to three years’ probation. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution and complete two years of programming. Prosecutors had sought a sentence of one to three years in state prison.

Felix pleaded guilty on Jan. 8 to third-degree bribe receiving.

According to investigators, between Aug. 25 and Aug. 27, 2024, Felix was assigned to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers Island when he smuggled 200 cigarettes and a cell phone into the facility in exchange for payment.

Cigarettes are considered high-value contraband inside Rikers Island jails, where they can sell for $50 to $100 each. Authorities estimated the total value of the items Felix brought into the jail at approximately $15,000.

Officials said the smuggling compromised facility security and contributed to the illegal underground economy inside the jail system.

The investigation was conducted with assistance from the NYPD and the New York City Department of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by the Bronx District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Bureau.

Felix is no longer employed by the Department of Correction.

Key Points